Dr. Kenzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Kenzer, DO
Overview of Dr. Steven Kenzer, DO
Dr. Steven Kenzer, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Kenzer's Office Locations
Aurora Medical Center Kenosha10400 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 948-4840
Aurora Behavioral Health Center - Kenosha12225 71st St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 948-4840
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kenzer is so patient and knowledgeable in his field. I am so glad I got to know him. After my first visit I left feeling no pain and I've been pain free since.
About Dr. Steven Kenzer, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1255432134
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenzer has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.