Dr. Steven Kernis, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Kernis, MD
Dr. Steven Kernis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Kernis' Office Locations
Premier Heart151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 105, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kernis is an understanding professional - extremely thorough in his discussions and doesn't mind repeating answers to my questions.
About Dr. Steven Kernis, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336103845
Education & Certifications
- Mid America Heart Institute
- Mayo Graduate School of Med.-Mayo Clinic
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kernis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kernis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kernis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kernis has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kernis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kernis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kernis.
