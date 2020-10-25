Overview of Dr. Steven Kernis, MD

Dr. Steven Kernis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Kernis works at Premier Heart in Turnersville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.