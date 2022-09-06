Dr. Kessel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steven Kessel, MD
Dr. Steven Kessel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Allergy & Asthma Care3365 Burns Rd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 775-1061
Koerner Taub & Flaxman MD PA3370 Burns Rd Ste 205, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 775-1061
Jupiter Medical Center1210 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 775-1061
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been seeing him for about 3 yrs now and am extremely comfortable with his care and ability to diagnose. Have to also mention his assistant Dianne who goes above and beyond with follow ups.
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Kessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessel has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.