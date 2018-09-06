Dr. Steven Kester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kester, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Kester, MD
Dr. Steven Kester, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Kester's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Center of Florida PA550 SW 3rd St Ste 305, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Directions (954) 941-3333
-
2
Broward Health Imperial Point - Psych6401 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 941-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kester is a great doctor with a wonderful personality, unfortunately he has a office staff that isn't that great about taking messages, calling in prescriptions, etc...Has to get a lot better....Ask for Joe the office manager...
About Dr. Steven Kester, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1033265723
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
