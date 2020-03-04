Dr. Steven Kheyfets, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kheyfets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kheyfets, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Kheyfets, MD
Dr. Steven Kheyfets, MD is an Urology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Kheyfets' Office Locations
1
Advanced Urology of South Florida5350 W Atlantic Ave Ste 102B, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 496-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased because I wasn’t informed previously at another urology institution that surgical options existed for my difficulty with urination, and have had catheters for years until Dr Kheyfets performed surgery at VA and I am now catheter free! I am getting better and better and am very thankful. Praise the Lord!
About Dr. Steven Kheyfets, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1376869644
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospital
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
