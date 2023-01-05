Dr. Steven Kiefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kiefer, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Kiefer, MD
Dr. Steven Kiefer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Kiefer's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Lexington1760 Nicholasville Road Suite 301, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is an awesome Neurosurgeon! I am so thankful for his expertise.
About Dr. Steven Kiefer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1336144302
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
