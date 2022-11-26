Dr. Steven Kilian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kilian, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Kilian, MD
Dr. Steven Kilian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kilian works at
Dr. Kilian's Office Locations
Steven D. Kilian, MD1520 S Main St Ste 220, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 224-8890
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kilian?
Dr. Killian treated me for infertility for almost a year before performing laser laparoscopic surgery (relatively new technique), where he found and cleared endometriosis. Later that year, he delivered my first born daughter, Amanda. I was supposed to move out of state 4 months before my delivery date due to my husbands new job. We delayed the start of that new job so Dr Killian could deliver my baby. He was a most caring, compassionate, and kind doctor. I will forever be thankful to his great bedside manner and surgical skills. My baby just turned 35 two days ago. ??
About Dr. Steven Kilian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1437151214
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilian accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kilian has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.