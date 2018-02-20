Overview of Dr. Steven Kim, MD

Dr. Steven Kim, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Central Jersey Kidney Center in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Parlin, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.