Dr. Steven Kimmel, MD
Dr. Steven Kimmel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Kimmel's Office Locations
West Broward Rheumatology Associates Inc.7431 N University Dr Ste 300, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 724-5560
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Found doctor to listen and explain things clearly. He had no problem with my many questions and opinions but corrected any incorrect ideas with no judgment. His staff, I found, to be busy but kind and good humored. He has a busy practice so there will be some waiting, but it's worth it.
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kimmel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimmel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimmel has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimmel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmel.
