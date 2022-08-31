Overview of Dr. Steven Kimmel, MD

Dr. Steven Kimmel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Kimmel works at West Broward Rheumatology Associates in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.