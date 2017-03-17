Overview of Dr. Steven Kin, DO

Dr. Steven Kin, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngic Allergy. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Kin works at Oakland Rehabilitation Associates Pllc in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Rochester, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.