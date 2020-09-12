Dr. Steven Kind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kind, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Kind, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kaiser Sunset
Dr. Kind works at
Locations
Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care1250 La Venta Dr Ste 211, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 494-6920
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a new patient with Dr. Kind and I'm very impressed. He has an excellent no-nonsense manner but it's clear he cares very much about each patient. He even called me on his personal cell to give me my blood results. What a concept! I recommend him very highly. Douglas Curtis Camarillo, Ca August 11, 2020
About Dr. Steven Kind, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1811005044
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Sunset
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kind has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kind accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kind has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kind on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kind. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kind.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.