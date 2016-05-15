Dr. Steven King, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven King, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven King, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Locations
Virginia L. Vaughan MD PC609 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 418-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 1759 W 33rd St Ste 110, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. King has been my doctor for about a year or more now. He honestly cares and does everything possible to get me to feeling my best. I love how I can send a message to him 24/7 through the portal and his office staff get's back with me as soon as they get to work. I know it's hard to leave your doctor, especially if you've had the same one for a long time. But if you are going to one and don't feel the best you possible can, make the change and go see Dr. King. He'll take care of you.
About Dr. Steven King, DO
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1225090558
Education & Certifications
- Primary Care Sports Medicine-The Toledo Hospital
- Great Plains Fam Prac Res Prgm Bapt Med Ctr/Deaconess Hosp
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
