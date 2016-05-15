See All Family Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Steven King, DO

Family Medicine
3.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven King, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. King works at Crossway Medical Center, Oklahoma City, OK in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia L. Vaughan MD PC
    609 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 418-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    1759 W 33rd St Ste 110, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Skin Screenings
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 15, 2016
    Dr. King has been my doctor for about a year or more now. He honestly cares and does everything possible to get me to feeling my best. I love how I can send a message to him 24/7 through the portal and his office staff get's back with me as soon as they get to work. I know it's hard to leave your doctor, especially if you've had the same one for a long time. But if you are going to one and don't feel the best you possible can, make the change and go see Dr. King. He'll take care of you.
    Kim K. in Edmond, OK — May 15, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Steven King, DO
    About Dr. Steven King, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225090558
    Education & Certifications

    • Primary Care Sports Medicine-The Toledo Hospital
    • Great Plains Fam Prac Res Prgm Bapt Med Ctr/Deaconess Hosp
    • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven King, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

