Dr. Steven King, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. King works at Crossway Medical Center, Oklahoma City, OK in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.