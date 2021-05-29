Dr. Steven Kinsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kinsey, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Kinsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Locations
South Baldwin Surgical Associates1711 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 952-6597
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Having known and worked with Dr. Kinsey in a critical care unit of another hospital, I knew he would be the physician to get to the bottom of a very puzzling and painful area of concern....I was not disappointed! Dr. Kinsey was and still is the physician that works diligently to diagnose and properly treat, he goes the distance for his patients. I definitely would recommend Dr. Kinsey.
About Dr. Steven Kinsey, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1275506917
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
