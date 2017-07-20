Dr. Steven Kirschner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirschner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kirschner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cumberland, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nordestana (UNNE) and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.
Northern Ri Allergy & Asthma Center106 Nate Whipple Hwy Ste 201, Cumberland, RI 02864 Directions (401) 353-0900
Steven B Kirschner MD Inc1637 Mineral Spring Ave Ste 207, North Providence, RI 02904 Directions (213) 222-7481
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Unbelievably great doctor. I have been seeing him for years and he never fails me. He always makes you feel comfortable and takes his time to diagnose, explain and treat. Excellent excellent doctor!
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1447244579
Education & Certifications
- Down State Med Ctr
- Dwnst Med Center
- Universidad Nordestana (UNNE)
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
- Internal Medicine
