Dr. Steven Kirtland, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Kirtland works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.