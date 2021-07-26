Overview of Dr. Steven Kitay, MD

Dr. Steven Kitay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kitay works at RIVERSIDE INPATIENT INTERNAL MEDICINE in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.