Dr. Steven Kitchings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitchings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Hyperbaric Medicine & Undersea Medicine Doctors
- LA
- Bossier City
- Dr. Steven Kitchings, MD
Dr. Steven Kitchings, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Kitchings, MD
Dr. Steven Kitchings, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their residency with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Dr. Kitchings works at
Dr. Kitchings' Office Locations
-
1
WK Bossier Hyperbaric & Wound Care Center2300 Hospital Dr Ste 130, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cyanide Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Decompression Sickness
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas Gangrene
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Infections
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Leg Venous Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kitchings?
Dr. Kitchings and Staff were really nice and professional. I would recommend him for all of your wound care needs. We need more Dr.'s like him.
About Dr. Steven Kitchings, MD
- Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
- English
- 1144431933
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitchings accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitchings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitchings works at
Dr. Kitchings has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitchings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitchings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitchings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.