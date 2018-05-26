Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Klein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Klein, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Klein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Oakland Gastroenterology Associates PC28080 Grand River Ave Ste 306, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 471-8982
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
Dr. Klein is a caring, compassionate gastroenterologist. He goes above and beyond to make me feel comfortable and explains everything to me in terms that I can understand. He had a dedicated, hardworking staff that care about their patients.
About Dr. Steven Klein, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1316917545
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.