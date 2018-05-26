Overview

Dr. Steven Klein, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at South Oakland Gastroenterology in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.