Dr. Steven Klein, MD
Dr. Steven Klein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center, Garrett Regional Medical Center, Potomac Valley Hospital, UPMC Western Maryland and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
Klein and Associates MD PA346 Mill St, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 791-6680
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
- Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kline has been treating me for almost 10 years now for my AS. Dr. Kline has been my saving grace and is one of the best in the field! Highly recommended.
About Dr. Steven Klein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
