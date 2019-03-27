Overview of Dr. Steven Kleinhenz, MD

Dr. Steven Kleinhenz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kleinhenz works at Far Oaks Orthopedists in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.