Overview of Dr. Steven Klepps, MD

Dr. Steven Klepps, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pioneer Medical Center and St. Vincent Healthcare.



Dr. Klepps works at Ortho Montana in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tendinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.