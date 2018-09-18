See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint George, UT
Dr. Steven Klomp, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Saint George, UT
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Klomp, MD

Dr. Steven Klomp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.

Dr. Klomp works at Southern Utah Plastic Surgery in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klomp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Utah Plastic Surgery
    652 S Medical Center Dr Ste 300, Saint George, UT 84790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 251-3670
  2. 2
    Dixie Regional Medical Center
    1380 E Medical Center Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 251-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair
Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair

Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    
    About Dr. Steven Klomp, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588611602
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nevada at Las Vegas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Klomp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klomp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klomp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klomp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klomp works at Southern Utah Plastic Surgery in Saint George, UT. View the full address on Dr. Klomp’s profile.

    Dr. Klomp has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klomp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Klomp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klomp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klomp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klomp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

