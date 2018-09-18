Overview of Dr. Steven Klomp, MD

Dr. Steven Klomp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Klomp works at Southern Utah Plastic Surgery in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.