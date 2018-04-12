Dr. Klotz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steven Klotz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Klotz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lancaster, PA.
Dr. Klotz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Steven G. Klotz MD PC2461 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 560-3525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klotz?
Made my kid feel comfortable. Explained medication details
About Dr. Steven Klotz, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1821166711
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klotz works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Klotz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klotz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klotz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klotz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.