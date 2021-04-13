Overview of Dr. Steven Klumb, DPM

Dr. Steven Klumb, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX.



Dr. Klumb works at United Regional Physician Group in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.