Overview of Dr. Steven Ko, MD

Dr. Steven Ko, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, CHWC Bryan Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital, Paulding County Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.



Dr. Ko works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.