Dr. Steven Ko, MD
Dr. Steven Ko, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, CHWC Bryan Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital, Paulding County Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.
Lutheran Medical Group LLC7916 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- CHWC Bryan Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Downtown Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Paulding County Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992771257
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
