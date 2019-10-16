Dr. Steven Kobetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kobetz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Kobetz, MD
Dr. Steven Kobetz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Kobetz works at
Dr. Kobetz's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Office8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 802E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-4041
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kobetz?
Always on time with appointments. Don't have to wait long. Very professional and friendly. Explains your condition clearly and understandable.
About Dr. Steven Kobetz, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1326001280
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobetz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kobetz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kobetz works at
Dr. Kobetz has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kobetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.