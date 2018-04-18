Overview of Dr. Steven Koehler, MD

Dr. Steven Koehler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine/Mount Sinai Med Center and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Koehler works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.