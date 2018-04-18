Dr. Steven Koehler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koehler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Koehler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Koehler, MD
Dr. Steven Koehler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine/Mount Sinai Med Center and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Koehler's Office Locations
Montefiore Medical Center1250 Waters Pl Ph 1 Fl 11, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 920-2060
Montefiore Medical Center4141 Carpenter Ave Fl 4, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 920-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to doctor Koehler’s Care for almost a years and have always been very satisfied with the care and attention that I have received.
About Dr. Steven Koehler, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, German and Spanish
- 1821387085
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine/Mount Sinai Med Center
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Koehler works at
