Dr. Steven Koehler, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Koehler, MD

Dr. Steven Koehler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine/Mount Sinai Med Center and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Koehler works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koehler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Montefiore Medical Center
    1250 Waters Pl Ph 1 Fl 11, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-2060
  2. 2
    Montefiore Medical Center
    4141 Carpenter Ave Fl 4, Bronx, NY 10466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-2060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Wrist Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Wrist Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Bracheal Plexus Birth Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand and Elbow Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Kienbock's Disease Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Microvascular Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve and Brachial Plexus Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 18, 2018
    I have gone to doctor Koehler’s Care for almost a years and have always been very satisfied with the care and attention that I have received.
    Garlie in Brooklyn — Apr 18, 2018
    About Dr. Steven Koehler, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821387085
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine/Mount Sinai Med Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Koehler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koehler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koehler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koehler works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Koehler’s profile.

    Dr. Koehler has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koehler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Koehler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koehler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koehler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koehler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

