Dr. Steven Kolenik, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Steven Kolenik, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They completed their fellowship with Yale University

Dr. Kolenik works at Connecticut Dermatology Group in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT and Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Connecticut Dermatology Group PC
    761 Main Ave Ste 102, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 810-4151
  2. 2
    Stamford Office
    1250 Summer St Ste 201, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 975-1112
  3. 3
    Milford Office
    233 Broad St, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 878-3435

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 06, 2018
    Polite, efficient, knowledgeable. Well done surgery.
    Pam Schultz in Milford — Oct 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Kolenik, MD
    About Dr. Steven Kolenik, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649292798
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University
    Residency
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kolenik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolenik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolenik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolenik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolenik has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolenik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolenik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolenik.

