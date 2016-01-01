Overview

Dr. Steven Kolnes, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC.



Dr. Kolnes works at Montague Dental Excellence in Milpitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.