Dr. Steven Komadina, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (45)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Komadina, MD

Dr. Steven Komadina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

Dr. Komadina works at Womens Health Horizons in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Komadina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven A Komadina MD
    4801 McMahon Blvd NW Ste 101, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 893-2840

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause

Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
BioTE® Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Dr. Komadina loves his profession and has emense knowledge of the human body and how to treat the whole person. Best Doctor in my lifetime. He listens to his patients, he is results oriented and shares his treatment plan with anticipated outcomes as shared decision making with his patients. He lives and promotes a healthy lifestyle. His staff always puts the patient firs..
    Charlene Wetzel — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Komadina, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 53 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1891794038
    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Reg Med Center
    • Naval Medical Center|Naval Reg Med Center
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Komadina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komadina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Komadina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Komadina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Komadina works at Womens Health Horizons in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Komadina’s profile.

    Dr. Komadina has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komadina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Komadina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komadina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komadina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komadina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

