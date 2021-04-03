Dr. Steven Komadina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komadina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Komadina, MD
Dr. Steven Komadina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Steven A Komadina MD4801 McMahon Blvd NW Ste 101, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 893-2840
Dr. Komadina loves his profession and has emense knowledge of the human body and how to treat the whole person. Best Doctor in my lifetime. He listens to his patients, he is results oriented and shares his treatment plan with anticipated outcomes as shared decision making with his patients. He lives and promotes a healthy lifestyle. His staff always puts the patient firs..
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891794038
- Naval Reg Med Center
- Naval Medical Center|Naval Reg Med Center
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Komadina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Komadina has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komadina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Komadina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komadina.
