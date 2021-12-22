Dr. Steven Kooperman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kooperman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kooperman, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Kooperman, MD
Dr. Steven Kooperman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Kooperman's Office Locations
Northwest Womens Consultants Sc1630 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 394-3553
- 2 1614 W Central Rd Ste 211, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 483-0350
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hw is a wonderful doctor, surgeon and caretaker. He helped me through issues as a teen, a young woman with fertility problems and very difficult illnesses. He treated me like a daughter and brought in his own specialist when it was called for, not the on-call surgeon. He saved me many times.
About Dr. Steven Kooperman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1225036577
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kooperman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kooperman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kooperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kooperman has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Uterine Fibroids and Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kooperman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kooperman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kooperman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kooperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kooperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.