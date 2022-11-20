Overview of Dr. Steven Kosa, MD

Dr. Steven Kosa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas Med Center and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Kosa works at Meritas Health Neurology in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.