Overview of Dr. Steven Koukol, MD

Dr. Steven Koukol, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside, Columbus Community Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Koukol works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.