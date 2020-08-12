Overview of Dr. Steven Koziol, MD

Dr. Steven Koziol, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Koziol works at CMG Urology Center - Langhorne Road in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.