Dr. Steven Kramer, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Kramer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Heart Institute Of Nevada and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
WHASN East1934 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 369-5758
Whasn-rainbow5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 308, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 369-5758
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kramer was my physician 34 years ago and I couldn't have asked for a better doctor. He was compassionate, informative, and had a wonderful sense of humor. I moved away from the area 25 years ago and I continue to compare my current physician with him (no one is like him). I was just talking to my friends about Dr. Kramer and I thought he should know how grateful I am of his care for me. I would definitely recommend him to all.
About Dr. Steven Kramer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas
- Heart Institute Of Nevada
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
