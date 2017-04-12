Dr. Steven Krueger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Krueger, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Krueger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Columbus Community Hospital and York General Hospital.
Dr. Krueger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Poineer heart institute7440 S 91ST ST, Lincoln, NE 68526 Directions (402) 489-6555MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Bryan Heart1600 S 48th St Ste 600, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 483-3333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Community Health Services1579 Midland St, Syracuse, NE 68446 Directions (402) 269-7636
-
4
Chi Health St. Mary's1301 Grundman Blvd, Nebraska City, NE 68410 Directions (402) 873-3321
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Columbus Community Hospital
- York General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krueger?
I would highly recommend Dr. Kruger, he is an awesome doctor he explains in words that I can understand he even has a sense of humor!!!!
About Dr. Steven Krueger, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1417061987
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krueger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krueger works at
Dr. Krueger has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krueger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krueger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krueger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.