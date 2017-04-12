Overview

Dr. Steven Krueger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Columbus Community Hospital and York General Hospital.



Dr. Krueger works at Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln, NE with other offices in Syracuse, NE and Nebraska City, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.