Overview of Dr. Steven Kulik, MD

Dr. Steven Kulik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Kulik works at Orthopaedic Specialist of Maryland in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.