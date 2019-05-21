See All Radiation Oncologists in San Mateo, CA
Dr. Steven Kurtzman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Kurtzman, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.3 (9)
Map Pin Small San Mateo, CA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Kurtzman, MD

Dr. Steven Kurtzman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital, Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kurtzman works at Mills Hospital in San Mateo, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA and Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kurtzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mills Hospital
    100 S San Mateo Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 759-0768
  2. 2
    Diablo Valley Oncology Hematology Medical Grp
    5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 210, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 487-0455
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Western Radiation Oncology at El Camino Hospital
    125 South Dr, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 940-7280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dameron Hospital
  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kurtzman?

    May 21, 2019
    One of the very best urologic surgeons. Very skilled, and he explains exactly what he will be doing during the surgery and the details of what the entire experience will be, including pain levels. Dr, Kurtzman delivers on everything. Very nice office staff, and Dr. Kurtzman comes out to the patient reception room to great you personally on your first visit. Very down to earth for such a talented surgeon. And very short wait times at his office. He instills confidence in you about your treatment plan. Everything went exactly as he said. I highly recommend Dr. Kurtzman.
    — May 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Kurtzman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Kurtzman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kurtzman to family and friends

    Dr. Kurtzman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kurtzman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Kurtzman, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Kurtzman, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114918851
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Pa Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kurtzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurtzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurtzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurtzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurtzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurtzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Kurtzman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.