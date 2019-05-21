Dr. Steven Kurtzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurtzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kurtzman, MD
Dr. Steven Kurtzman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital, Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Mills Hospital100 S San Mateo Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (800) 759-0768
Diablo Valley Oncology Hematology Medical Grp5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 210, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 487-0455Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Western Radiation Oncology at El Camino Hospital125 South Dr, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 940-7280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dameron Hospital
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the very best urologic surgeons. Very skilled, and he explains exactly what he will be doing during the surgery and the details of what the entire experience will be, including pain levels. Dr, Kurtzman delivers on everything. Very nice office staff, and Dr. Kurtzman comes out to the patient reception room to great you personally on your first visit. Very down to earth for such a talented surgeon. And very short wait times at his office. He instills confidence in you about your treatment plan. Everything went exactly as he said. I highly recommend Dr. Kurtzman.
About Dr. Steven Kurtzman, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1114918851
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pa Health System
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Kurtzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurtzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurtzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtzman.
