Dr. Steven Kushner, DO
Overview of Dr. Steven Kushner, DO
Dr. Steven Kushner, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Kushner works at
Dr. Kushner's Office Locations
Jane K. Syriac MD PC2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2190, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 960-5604
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kushner is my "HERO" He is eminently qualified and his many years of experience result in the best possible treatment for his patients. He manages a no nonsense approach to your health care. Right from the front desk through the surgery center and into physical therapy, you could not be in better position to essentially receive what I feel is the paramount of medical care and treatment . I recommend him to anyone who needs the best there is in his field, He is the Greatest! If there were a "Hall of Fame for Doctors" He would be first ballot , unanimous vote.
About Dr. Steven Kushner, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164408985
Education & Certifications
- Harper Hosp-Detroit MedCtr-Wayne State U
- Michigan Osteopathic Medical Center
- Botsford General Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Hand Surgery
