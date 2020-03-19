See All Hand Surgeons in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Steven Kushner, DO

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Kushner, DO

Dr. Steven Kushner, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Kushner works at Encompass Healthcare in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kushner's Office Locations

    Jane K. Syriac MD PC
    Jane K. Syriac MD PC
2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2190, West Bloomfield, MI 48323
(248) 960-5604

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dupuytren's Contracture

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Priority Health
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 19, 2020
    Dr. Kushner is my "HERO" He is eminently qualified and his many years of experience result in the best possible treatment for his patients. He manages a no nonsense approach to your health care. Right from the front desk through the surgery center and into physical therapy, you could not be in better position to essentially receive what I feel is the paramount of medical care and treatment . I recommend him to anyone who needs the best there is in his field, He is the Greatest! If there were a "Hall of Fame for Doctors" He would be first ballot , unanimous vote.
    James Ratliff — Mar 19, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Kushner, DO

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164408985
    Education & Certifications

    • Harper Hosp-Detroit MedCtr-Wayne State U
    • Michigan Osteopathic Medical Center
    • Botsford General Hospital
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kushner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kushner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kushner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kushner works at Encompass Healthcare in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kushner’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kushner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kushner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kushner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kushner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

