Dr. Steven Kutalek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Kutalek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They completed their fellowship with Hahnemann University Hospital
Dr. Kutalek works at
Locations
Langhorne Physician Services-cicc1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 400, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 757-7212Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Mercy Cardiology At Darby1503 Lansdowne Ave Ste 3001, Darby, PA 19023 Directions (215) 757-7212
Regional Electrophysiology Associates2701 Holme Ave Ste 105, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 757-7212
Hospital Affiliations
- Nazareth Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In my pacemaker procedure. And was very caring. I'm asked if I had any questions before he started
About Dr. Steven Kutalek, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Med Coll Penn Affil Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kutalek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutalek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutalek has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Supraventricular Tachycardia, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutalek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutalek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutalek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutalek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutalek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.