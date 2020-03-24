Dr. Steven Laband, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laband is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Laband, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Samaritan Hlth Svcs/Good Sa
Dr. Laband's Office Locations
Arizona Gynecology Consultants3410 N 4th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Kelly H Roy, MD, PC10555 N Tatum Blvd Ste A101, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Arizona Gynecology Consultants1008 E McDowell Rd Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Arizona Gynecology Consultants1919 E McKellips Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (602) 418-7031Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Laband recently performed an outpatient surgery for me and made it a positive experience. Beforehand, he took time to explain the procedure, made sure to answer all my questions and I never felt like he was in a rush to move on to the next patient. He is a highly competent surgeon and as a result of the procedure I feel good as new! The follow up appointment in his office after surgery was helpful too. I can't recommend Dr. Laband highly enough...he's a kind person, has a wonderful bedside manner at the office and the hospital and is an all around great gynecologist!
About Dr. Steven Laband, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1780672493
Education & Certifications
- Samaritan Hlth Svcs/Good Sa
Dr. Laband has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laband accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laband has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Laband. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laband.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laband, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laband appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.