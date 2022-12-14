Dr. Steven Lacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lacher, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Lacher, MD
Dr. Steven Lacher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Lacher works at
Dr. Lacher's Office Locations
UM SJMG Women's Health Associates7300 York Rd Ste 201, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-5470
University Of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group OB/GYN Specialists1777 Reisterstown Rd Ste 235, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 415-5883
Women's Health Associates (WHA)7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-4480
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Lacher since 1984. He is caring, compassionate, professional & a lovely person.
About Dr. Steven Lacher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1053308411
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore|University Md
- Tampa Genl Hosp
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.