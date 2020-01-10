Overview of Dr. Steven Lako, DPM

Dr. Steven Lako, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Lako works at Central Georgia Foot Ankle Ctr in Macon, GA with other offices in Dublin, GA and Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.