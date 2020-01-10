See All Podiatric Surgeons in Macon, GA
Dr. Steven Lako, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Steven Lako, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.4 (17)
Map Pin Small Macon, GA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Lako, DPM

Dr. Steven Lako, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.

Dr. Lako works at Central Georgia Foot Ankle Ctr in Macon, GA with other offices in Dublin, GA and Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Lako's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Georgia Foot and Ankle Center
    2180 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 742-3631
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Central Georgia Foot Ankle Ctr
    303 Industrial Blvd, Dublin, GA 31021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 272-6593
  3. 3
    Central Georgia Foot and Ankle Center
    134 Hospital Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 922-4021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lako?

    Jan 10, 2020
    Dr. Lako is very professional and knowledgeable. He takes time to know his patients. He listens to what you have to say. His policy is to go beyond to make the patient feel special. His assistants will take off your shoes and socks as well as put them on your feet also. I have never had that to happen and it made me feel “SPECIAL.” If you are looking for a foot doctor to make you and your feet feel and look “SPECIAL” then Dr. Lako is the one.
    Manzie Broxton I — Jan 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Lako, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Lako, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lako to family and friends

    Dr. Lako's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lako

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Lako, DPM.

    About Dr. Steven Lako, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841274685
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Francis Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Lako, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lako is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lako has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lako has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lako has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lako on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lako. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lako.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lako, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lako appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Lako, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.