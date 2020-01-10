Dr. Steven Lako, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lako is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lako, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Lako, DPM
Dr. Steven Lako, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Lako's Office Locations
1
Central Georgia Foot and Ankle Center2180 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204 Directions (478) 742-3631Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Central Georgia Foot Ankle Ctr303 Industrial Blvd, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 272-6593
3
Central Georgia Foot and Ankle Center134 Hospital Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 922-4021
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lako?
Dr. Lako is very professional and knowledgeable. He takes time to know his patients. He listens to what you have to say. His policy is to go beyond to make the patient feel special. His assistants will take off your shoes and socks as well as put them on your feet also. I have never had that to happen and it made me feel “SPECIAL.” If you are looking for a foot doctor to make you and your feet feel and look “SPECIAL” then Dr. Lako is the one.
About Dr. Steven Lako, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1841274685
Education & Certifications
- Saint Francis Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lako has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lako accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lako has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lako has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lako on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lako. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lako.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lako, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lako appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.