Dr. Steven Lam, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Lam, DPM
Dr. Steven Lam, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Bellevue Woman's Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Clare's Hospital.
Dr. Lam works at
Dr. Lam's Office Locations
Capital Region Foot Care Pllc104 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12209 Directions (518) 465-3515
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Bellevue Woman's Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Clare's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my 4 yr old Grandson to Dr. Lam. I would highly recommend him!! Dr. Lam has such a calming, friendly and courteous manor about him. He was very informative about the process, procedure ,and after care we received From Dr.Lam and ALL of the staff they were so friendly & helpful. They really put our nerves at ease from the moment we walked through the door. We are very grateful for the entire experience
About Dr. Steven Lam, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1407933112
Education & Certifications
- The Graduate Hosp-U Penn
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lam speaks Russian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.