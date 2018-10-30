Overview

Dr. Steven Lampinen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. Lampinen works at MDVIP - Las Vegas, Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.