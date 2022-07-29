Dr. Steven Lanham, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lanham, DDS
Overview
Dr. Steven Lanham, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University, School of Dentistry - D.D.S..
Locations
Sayebrook Dental Care1430 S Commons Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 896-6939Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Carolina Dental Center2020 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 844-9320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lanham?
Had a tooth extraction. I was at ease the whole time. I was told step by step what would happen and how it would feel. Not a problem at all.
About Dr. Steven Lanham, DDS
- Dentistry
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
- Male
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University, School of Dentistry - D.D.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanham accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lanham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lanham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanham speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanham.
