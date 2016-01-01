Overview

Dr. Steven Larson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Larson works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.