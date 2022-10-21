See All Ophthalmologists in Kirkland, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Laukaitis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (154)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Laukaitis, MD

Dr. Steven Laukaitis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Laukaitis works at Allure Laser Center & Medispa in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA and Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Entropion and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laukaitis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allure Laser Center & Medispa
    625 4th Ave Ste 301, Kirkland, WA 98033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 216-7200
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Allure Laser Center & Medispa
    1229 Madison St Ste 680, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 216-7200
  3. 3
    King Lasik
    8011 W Quinault Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 216-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blocked Tear Duct
Entropion
Eyelid Surgery
Blocked Tear Duct
Entropion
Eyelid Surgery

Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (147)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Friendly, compassionate, informative
    — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Laukaitis, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1669407086
    Education & Certifications

    • University Texas
    • Texas Tech University
    • U Calif-Irvine/Long Beach V
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Laukaitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laukaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laukaitis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laukaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laukaitis has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Entropion and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laukaitis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    154 patients have reviewed Dr. Laukaitis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laukaitis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laukaitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laukaitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

