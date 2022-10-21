Dr. Steven Laukaitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laukaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Laukaitis, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Laukaitis, MD
Dr. Steven Laukaitis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Laukaitis works at
Dr. Laukaitis' Office Locations
-
1
Allure Laser Center & Medispa625 4th Ave Ste 301, Kirkland, WA 98033 Directions (425) 216-7200Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Allure Laser Center & Medispa1229 Madison St Ste 680, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (425) 216-7200
-
3
King Lasik8011 W Quinault Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (425) 216-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laukaitis?
Friendly, compassionate, informative
About Dr. Steven Laukaitis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1669407086
Education & Certifications
- University Texas
- Texas Tech University
- U Calif-Irvine/Long Beach V
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laukaitis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laukaitis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laukaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laukaitis works at
Dr. Laukaitis has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Entropion and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laukaitis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laukaitis speaks French and Spanish.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Laukaitis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laukaitis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laukaitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laukaitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.