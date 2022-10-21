Overview of Dr. Steven Laukaitis, MD

Dr. Steven Laukaitis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Laukaitis works at Allure Laser Center & Medispa in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA and Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Entropion and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.