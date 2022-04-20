Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steven Lawrence, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lawrence, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Moonstone Center3424 W Carson St Ste 580, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 542-7878
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawrence?
He is a great doctor. He cares so much for his patients. Super knowledgeable about kids' meds (and very careful with medicating too).
About Dr. Steven Lawrence, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1619180080
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.