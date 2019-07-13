See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Steven Lee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Steven Lee, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Lee, MD

Dr. Steven Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lincoln and Pike County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Ophthalmology Consultants Ltd in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Lamberg, MD
Dr. Robert Lamberg, MD
3.0 (4)
View Profile

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmology Consultants Limited
    12990 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 432-5478

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Lincoln
  • Pike County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?

    Jul 13, 2019
    Dr Steven F. Lee performed cataract surgery on me and did a fantastic job. I was very reluctant to even make the initial appointment. However when I did finally call, I spoke to his assistant Mary who took the time to answer all of my questions and really put me at ease. When I met Dr Lee my confidence level went even higher. I went ahead with the surgery and opted not to get anesthetized. I have to admit; on the way to the surgery I was totally second guessing my decision to be awkake while some guy carved on my eyeball. As it turned out, Dr Lee was very smooth, precise, and quick. He and his well trained staff have now made my other eye quite jealous! Thank you and all your staff at Opthalmology Consultants for a job well done!
    Stephen Doyle in MO — Jul 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Lee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Lee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lee to family and friends

    Dr. Lee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Lee, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134118482
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington University School Med Barnes Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ssm St Marys Health Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Ophthalmology Consultants Ltd in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Lee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.